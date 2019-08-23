Soccer: Napoli sign Mexico winger Lozano from PSV

Naples, August 23 - Napoli has signed 24-year-old Mexico winger Hirving Lozano in a reported 40-million-euro deal from PSV Eindhoven. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said "Lozano can play on the right, behind the striker, also as a centre forward and on the left sometimes....he's unpredictable". Lozano, who helped PSV edge Ajax to the 2018 league title, has played 35 times for Mexico and scored the only goal to beat Germany at the 2018 World Cup. Napoli finished runner-up to Juve last season.