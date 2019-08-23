Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

Padua, August 23 - A 53-year-old Padua resident has been arrested for allegedly pouring rubbing alcohol over his girlfriend and then setting her on fire. The incident occurred on August 16 in Ponte di Brenta, in the Padua area. A female neighbour called the police, who initially thought it was a case of attempted suicide. The victim, who suffered serious burns on her body but not life-threatening injuries, told the police her version of the incident as soon as she regained consciousness.