Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

Venice, August 23 - A 46-year-old man living in Treviso has been arrested on charges of raping his two-year-old daughter and videotaping it. He then uploaded the video onto chat rooms for paedophiles. The father of the toddler was identified by the Australian police, which is investigating paedo-pornography on the dark web. The police found videos and frames in which the face of the alleged child rapist appeared as well as the licence plate of his car. The man, who lives alone with his daughter, has been arrested and is being held in a Treviso jail.