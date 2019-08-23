Venerdì 23 Agosto 2019 | 19:33

Turin
Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

Venice
Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

Padua
Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

Naples
Soccer: Napoli sign Mexico winger Lozano from PSV

Venice
Norwegian tourists fined for Venice canal dip in undies

Rome
M5s, PD govt talks get off to 'constructive' start

Rome
Devil really exists, exorcists tells Jesuit head

Rome
M5s, PD govt talks get off to 'constructive' start

Turin
Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

Rome
M5s, PD start govt talks

Rome
M5s, PD start govt talks

Il Bari gioca la carta Schiavone ci sarà più qualità a centrocampo

TarantoL'offesa
Taranto, scritta contro dirigente Ugl: «Chicco Russo fascio infame»

BariLa manifestazione
L'Amazzonia brucia, sit in di protesta a Bari davanti consolato Brasile

PotenzaLavoro
Fca a Melfi, da settembre stop produzione per altri 30 turni

LecceL'evento
Notte Taranta: grande attesa per il Concertone con Elisa e Gué Pequeno

BatIl caso
Le saline di Margherita di Savoia diventano di proprietà francese

FoggiaLotta alla droga
Trinitapoli, beccati 92 pacchi di cannabis light, ma in realtà era marijuana illegale

HomeSulla strada 379
Scontro tra 2 auto sulla strada per Torre Canne: un morto e un ferito

MateraIl sogno
Matera si candida a «Cinecittà» del Mezzogiorno

Rome

Devil really exists, exorcists tells Jesuit head

Sosa Abascal said Satan was just a symbol

Rome, August 23 - The Devil really exists, the international association of exorcists (AIE) told the head of the Jesuit order Friday after he said Satan was just a symbol. Jesuit Superior General Arturo Sosa Abascal told the annual meeting of the influential Catholic group Communion and Liberation "symbols are part of reality and the Devil exists as symbolic reality, not as personal reality". The AIE was quick to rebuff the 70-year-old Venezuelan's claim. "The real existence of the Devil, as a personal subject that thinks and acts and who has made the choice to rebel against God, is a truth of faith that has always been part of Christian doctrine".

