Devil really exists, exorcists tells Jesuit head

Rome, August 23 - The Devil really exists, the international association of exorcists (AIE) told the head of the Jesuit order Friday after he said Satan was just a symbol. Jesuit Superior General Arturo Sosa Abascal told the annual meeting of the influential Catholic group Communion and Liberation "symbols are part of reality and the Devil exists as symbolic reality, not as personal reality". The AIE was quick to rebuff the 70-year-old Venezuelan's claim. "The real existence of the Devil, as a personal subject that thinks and acts and who has made the choice to rebel against God, is a truth of faith that has always been part of Christian doctrine".