Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

M5s, PD govt talks get off to 'constructive' start
Turin
23 Agosto 2019
Turin, August 23 - Professor Marco Tamietto, a researcher with the University of Turin who has a project experimenting on macaques to assist blind people in regaining sight, received a threatening letter with a bullet inside, said Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday. Police are investigating to determine who sent the letter, which was opened by Tamietto's colleagues and called the professor a murderer, threatening to "hit you and your family".
