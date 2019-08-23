Venerdì 23 Agosto 2019 | 18:02

Rome
M5s, PD govt talks get off to 'constructive' start

Rome
Devil really exists, exorcists tells Jesuit head

Rome
M5s, PD govt talks get off to 'constructive' start

Turin
Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

Rome
M5s, PD start govt talks

Rome
M5s, PD start govt talks

Rome
PD already quarrelling says Di Maio

Rome
PD already quarrelling says Di Maio

Naples
Soccer: Napoli sign Mexico winger Lozano from PSV

Padua
Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

Rome
Italians want MP cut says Di Maio

Il Bari gioca la carta Schiavone ci sarà più qualità a centrocampo

Il Bari gioca la carta Schiavone
PotenzaLavoro
Fca a Melfi, da settembre stop produzione per altri 30 turni

LecceL'evento
Notte Taranta: grande attesa per il Concertone con Elisa e Gué Pequeno

BariL'operazione della Gdf
Bari, 6mila paia di scarpe contraffatte dalla Grecia: sequestro al Porto

TarantoIl caso
ArcelorMittal, Usb proclama sciopero: «ci sono microchip nelle tute»

ArcelorMittal, Usb proclama sciopero: «ci sono microchip nelle tute»
BatIl caso
Le saline di Margherita di Savoia diventano di proprietà francese

FoggiaLotta alla droga
Trinitapoli, beccati 92 pacchi di cannabis light, ma in realtà era marijuana illegale

Trinitapoli, beccati con 92 pacchi di finta-cannabis light: arrestati in 2

 
HomeSulla strada 379
Scontro tra 2 auto sulla strada per Torre Canne: un morto e un ferito

MateraIl sogno
Matera si candida a «Cinecittà» del Mezzogiorno

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Bari, il racket distrugge due tendoni dell'uva. «Mandate l'Esercito»

Grumo, autistico cade giù dal balcone, la sorella: «Era violento ma il 118 non lo ha fermato»

Mottola, trovato morto dopo 9 giorni 32enne scomparso

Casamassima, maxi rissa per un cane: due carabinieri in ospedale

Turin

Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

Threatens to 'hit you and your family', police investigating

Turin, August 23 - Professor Marco Tamietto, a researcher with the University of Turin who has a project experimenting on macaques to assist blind people in regaining sight, received a threatening letter with a bullet inside, said Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday. Police are investigating to determine who sent the letter, which was opened by Tamietto's colleagues and called the professor a murderer, threatening to "hit you and your family".

