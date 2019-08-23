PD already quarrelling says Di Maio

Rome, August 23 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday possible new allies the Democratic Party (PD) were "already quarrelling" even before talks between the two parties on a potential government alliance had started. "These people are already quarrelling, we knew them quite well, unfortunately..let them get their ideas straight", "he said, reiterating that cutting MPs from 945 to 600 was "the start of any talks, it must be done at once. "If you don't have the first point there's nothing else," he said. Di Maio has set the MP cut as the first of 10 conditions for a new government. The M5S leader was speaking after former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi accused former premier and now PD Chair Paolo Gentiloni of wanting to sink the M5S-PD bid by setting the condition that the M5S would have to give up on the MP cut. The M5S and PD delegations started talking shortly after two o'clock.