50% Italy antibiotics consumed in animal farms

Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Casamassima, polizia sventa rapina in farmacia: 3 banditi in manette VD
i più letti
Rome
23 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 23 - Some 50% of the antibiotics consumed in Italy are used on chicken, turkey and pig farms, according to the national plan on antibiotic resistance issued Friday. The plan's authors issued an alarm saying resistance to antibiotics was passed from animals to humans. This can happen either via direct contact or via eating meat, they said. "This abuse has spread the probelm of antibiotic resistance among animals," they said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su