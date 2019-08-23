Venerdì 23 Agosto 2019 | 14:58

Padua
Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

 
Rome
Italians want MP cut says Di Maio

Italians want MP cut says Di Maio

 
Rome
50% Italy antibiotics consumed in animal farms

50% Italy antibiotics consumed in animal farms

 
Venice

Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

 
Rome
Soccer: Hope to play Ribery says Montella

Soccer: Hope to play Ribery says Montella

 
Rome
Italian chef found dead in NY

Italian chef found dead in NY

 
Rome
Ocean Viking migrants to be shared among 6 EU members

Ocean Viking migrants to be shared among 6 EU members

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve to open at Parma, Napoli at Fiorentina

Soccer: Juve to open at Parma, Napoli at Fiorentina

 
Rome
Italian chef Zamperoni dead in NYC hostel of ill repute

Italian chef Zamperoni dead in NYC hostel of ill repute

 
Rome
Italian president wants govt crisis solved soon or vote

Italian president wants govt crisis solved soon or vote

 
Rome
Spread drops to 190

Spread drops to 190

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PUNTO
IL PUNTO
Il Bari gioca la carta Schiavone ci sarà più qualità a centrocampo

Il Bari gioca la carta Schiavone
ci sarà più qualità a centrocampo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLe caretta caretta
Fiocco «rosa» sulla spiaggia di Pescoluse: 25 tartarughine si tuffano in mare

Fiocco «rosa» sulla spiaggia di Pescoluse: 25 tartarughine si tuffano in mare

 
FoggiaLotta alla droga
Trinitapoli, beccati 92 pacchi di cannabis light, ma in realtà era marijuana illegale

Trinitapoli, beccati con 92 pacchi di finta-cannabis light: arrestati in 2

 
HomeSulla strada 379
Scontro tra 2 auto sulla strada per Torre Canne: un morto e un ferito

Scontro tra 2 auto sulla strada per Torre Canne: un morto e un ferito

 
BariDopo un lungo inseguimento
Casamassima, polizia sventa rapina in farmacia: 3 banditi in manette

Casamassima, polizia sventa rapina in farmacia: 3 banditi in manette

 
TarantoLavoro in nero
Castellaneta, 4 braccianti sfruttati nei campi per più di 10 ore al giorno: 3 denunce

Castellaneta, 4 braccianti sfruttati nei campi per più di 10 ore al giorno: 3 denunce

 
PotenzaLa protesta
Venosa, disabile si incatena in Comune: «Voglio che mi ridiano il cane»

Venosa, disabile si incatena in Comune: «Voglio che mi ridiano il cane»

 
MateraIl sogno
Matera si candida a «Cinecittà» del Mezzogiorno

Matera si candida a «Cinecittà» del Mezzogiorno

 
BatSanità
Andria, nuovo espianto d’organi al Bonomo: donati reni e cornee

Andria, nuovo espianto d'organi al Bonomo: donati reni e cornee

 

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Bari, il racket distrugge due tendoni dell'uva. «Mandate l'Esercito»

Bari, il racket distrugge due tendoni dell'uva. «Mandate l'Esercito»

Grumo, autistico cade giù dal balcone, la sorella: «Era violento ma il 118 non lo ha fermato»

Grumo, autistico giù dal balcone, la sorella: «Era violento ma il 118 non lo ha fermato»

Mottola, trovato morto dopo 9 giorni 32enne scomparso

Mottola, trovato morto dopo 9 giorni 32enne scomparso

Casamassima, maxi rissa per un cane: due carabinieri in ospedale

Casamassima, maxi rissa per un cane: due carabinieri in ospedale

Rome

50% Italy antibiotics consumed in animal farms

SOS resistance, infections pass from animals to humans

50% Italy antibiotics consumed in animal farms

Rome, August 23 - Some 50% of the antibiotics consumed in Italy are used on chicken, turkey and pig farms, according to the national plan on antibiotic resistance issued Friday. The plan's authors issued an alarm saying resistance to antibiotics was passed from animals to humans. This can happen either via direct contact or via eating meat, they said. "This abuse has spread the probelm of antibiotic resistance among animals," they said.

