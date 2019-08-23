Italians want MP cut says Di Maio

Rome, August 23 - Italians want parliament to cut the number of MPs and Senators, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "The Italians want the reduction of MPs, it's an objective of this legislature," he said. The M5S has proposed cutting the number of MPs and Senators form 945 to 600, not counting the five life Senators. This is one of the prime conditions it has set for forming a possible new government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).