Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua
Padua
23 Agosto 2019
Padua, August 23 - A 53-year-old Padua resident has been arrested for allegedly pouring rubbing alcohol over his girlfriend and then setting her on fire. The incident occurred on August 16 in Ponte di Brenta, in the Padua area.
