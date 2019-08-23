Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Casamassima, polizia sventa rapina in farmacia: 3 banditi in manette VD
i più letti
Venice
23 Agosto 2019
Venice, August 23 - A 46-year-old man living in Treviso has been arrested on charges of raping his two-year-old daughter and videotaping it. He then uploaded the video onto chat rooms for paedophiles. The father of the toddler was identified by the Australian police, which is investigating paedo-pornography on the dark web.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su