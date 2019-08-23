Soccer: Hope to play Ribery says Montella

Rome, August 23 - Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella said Friday he hoped to play new signing Franck Ribery against Napoli on Saturday. "Ribery is lagging a little but he convinced me from the start," he said. "He wants to be competitive and give us a hand: I'll name him to the squad and I hope there's a chance to play him". Ribery arrived in Florence Wednesday and the 36-year-old France star signed a free-transfer deal from Bayern Munich to Fiorentina. Ribery had a barrage of medical tests before signing and being officially presented in a two-year deal that will net him four million euros a year plus bonuses. Ribery said he had spoken to former Bayern, Fiorentina and Italy striker Luca Toni "who told me that Fiorentina is a great club and the city is beautiful". "I like the city and what's more I speak Italian: I'm expecting great affection. "Thanks for everything," he said on Fiorentina's website. "I'm looking to the future with confidence with my new teammates and fantastic fans. "Ciao Fiorentina, a new chapter is opening for me and my family. Grateful and happy to be able to sign a new contract with a great club in a splendid city". Ribery and his wife were met at the Florence airport by Viola and Italy great and technical director Giancarlo Antognoni. Fiorentina later made the move official saying "Ribery is ours". Ribery played 12 seasons in Bayern and helped them to repeated domestic titles and European glory in 2013. He will debut Saturday at home to Napoli, coached by his old manager Carlo Ancelotti.