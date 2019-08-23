Italian chef Zamperoni dead in NYC hostel of ill repute

Rome, August 23 - A missing Italian head chef at the upscale Cipriani Dolci restaurant, Andrea Zamperoni, was found dead Thursday in a Queens hostel. The body of the 33-year-old was found on the first floor of Kamway Lodge in Queens, which is known for drugs and prostitution. Tourists staying in the lodgings said that they had heard a heated argument on the first floor. Lodi prosecutor Domenico Chiaro said Friday that an investigation would be opened into the case.