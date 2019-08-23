Italian chef Zamperoni dead in NYC hostel of ill repute

Soccer: Hope to play Ribery says Montella
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Casamassima, polizia sventa rapina in farmacia: 3 banditi in manette VD
i più letti
Rome
23 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 23 - A missing Italian head chef at the upscale Cipriani Dolci restaurant, Andrea Zamperoni, was found dead Thursday in a Queens hostel. The body of the 33-year-old was found on the first floor of Kamway Lodge in Queens, which is known for drugs and prostitution. Tourists staying in the lodgings said that they had heard a heated argument on the first floor. Lodi prosecutor Domenico Chiaro said Friday that an investigation would be opened into the case.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su