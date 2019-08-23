Soccer: Juve to open at Parma, Napoli at Fiorentina

Rome, August 23 - Eight-time straight and reigning Serie A champs Juve will open their title defence under new coach Maurizio Sarri at Parma Saturday, the same day that Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli travel to Fiorentina which has just signed Franck Ribery. On Sunday Inter, under new coach Antonio Conte, will host Lecce while Rome entertain Genoa, AC Milan goes to Udinese and Lazio travels to Samp. Observers expect Inter to put up a better fight against Juve than Napoli did last year, thanks to Conte and a bolstered attack featuring ex Man U duo Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Sarri is recovering from pneumonia and will sit out the first two games of the season. Matchday one fixtures in full: Cagliari v Brescia Fiorentina v Napoli Hellas Verona v Bologna Inter v Lecce Parma v Juventus Roma v Genoa Sampdoria v Lazio SPAL v Atalanta Torino v Sassuolo Udinese v AC Milan