Rome

Italian president wants govt crisis solved soon or vote

M5S meets over the night, M5S and PD to meet Friday afternoon

Italian president wants govt crisis solved soon or vote

Rome, August 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called for the government crisis to be resolved quickly, within days. More consultations will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. "Only governments that pass a vote of confidence in the parliament with agreement on a program to govern the country are possible," the head of state said. "Otherwise elections will be called." On Friday afternoon there will be an initial meeting between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD). M5S leaders met Thursday night to discuss strategy.

