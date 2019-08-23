Italian president wants govt crisis solved soon or vote

Rome, August 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called for the government crisis to be resolved quickly, within days. More consultations will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. "Only governments that pass a vote of confidence in the parliament with agreement on a program to govern the country are possible," the head of state said. "Otherwise elections will be called." On Friday afternoon there will be an initial meeting between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD). M5S leaders met Thursday night to discuss strategy.