Spread drops to 190

Rome, August 23 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of investor confidence in Italy, fell to 190 points Friday from 200 at Thursday's close, with the yield on the BTP falling to 1.27%. Analysts said the spread is falling because of confidence in a swift solution to Italy's government crisis. President Sergio Mattarella has given parties until Wednesday to form a lasting alliance or else he will call a general election.