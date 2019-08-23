Ocean Viking migrants have 5 days' food left

Lampedusa, August 23 - Migrants aboard the French NGO migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, at sea for two weeks with 356 migrants aboard, have only five days of food supplies left, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday. Of the 356 migrants, 103 are children, it said. "Still no safe port has been assigned", MSF said. "We are concerned about the rapid worsening of the state of mental health of the persons on board". The ship has been barred from docking in Italian ports under outgoing interior minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini's policy of closing Italian ports to migrant rescue NGO run ships. Italy's prison inmates watchdog launched an appeal to his colleagues in Norway and Malta, saying "joint work is needed". Meanwhile in Sicily smaller 'ghost landings' of migrants are continuing.