Venerdì 23 Agosto 2019

Rome

Italian chef found dead in NY

Cipriani Dolci's Andrea Zamperoni's body turns up in hostel

Italian chef found dead in NY

Rome, August 23 - Andrea Zamperoni, the 33-year-old Italian head chef of Cipriani Dolci, a noted restaurant in New York's Grand Central Station, turned up dead in a hostel last night after going missing last Saturday. Zamperoni's body was found on the first floor of the Kamway Lodge Hostel in Queens, a location noted for drugs and prostitution, police said. Several tourists who were staying in the hostel said they had heard the noise of an apparent fight on the first floor. The chief prosecutor of Lodi near Milan, the chef's home town, Domenico Chiaro, said he would open an exploratory probe into Zamperoni's death. "This is a due act," said the prosecutor. "We are waiting to see what is the exact motive of the death". An autopsy has been ordered.

