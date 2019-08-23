Venerdì 23 Agosto 2019 | 11:47

Rome

M5S, PD set to start govt talks

Mattarella gave parties till Wednesday to agree solid coalition

M5S, PD set to start govt talks

Rome, August 23 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) are set to start talks Friday on possibly forming a coalition government replacing the M5S alliance with the nationalist League which League leader Matteo Salvini sank earlier this month. President Sergio Mattarella has given the former fierce foes until Wednesday to try to put together a new government to last until the end of the legislative term in 2023. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio laid down 10 conditions for the government including a conflict of interest law, reform of State broadcaster RAI, cutting the tax wedge, a minimum wage, justice reform, green policies and, crucially, a reduction in the number of MPs and Senators from 945 to 600, not counting five life Senators. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti set five conditions including a change from Salvini's tough anti-migrant stance and his closed-ports policy for NGO migrant rescue ships. The PD was initially reported to be against cutting the number of MPs but is now said to be coming round to the idea, as part of a wider electoral reform restoring 100% proportional representation. AS part of any deal, the two parties would also have to come up with a proposed premier and there is speculation Italy might get its first woman premier in former justice minister Paola Severino. However, there is still a slim chance of the M5S reviving its alliance with the League if Di Maio accepts Salvini's offer of the M5S leader becoming premier in a restored M5S-League alliance. Mattarella will hold fresh consultations on resolving the government crisis starting Tuesday with officials and the small parties and ending Wednesday with the PD, League and M5S. He has asked for a "solid and lasting" coalition to serve out the term to 2023, saying that early elections, probably on October 27, are the only alternative.

