Taormina pastries called after mafia

Taormina, August 22 - Two sweet pastries in a shop in the Sicilian tourist mecca of Taormina have been named after the mafia, local media said after students from Palermo complained Thursday. The Pasticceria Roberto il Re dei Cannoli is now offering "mafiosi with pistachio" and "Cosa Nostra with almonds", they said. "They are selling like hot cakes", sources said. "The names of the pastries are not given in order to hail the mafia," said the owner of the shop, stressing that Taormina was full of mafia-themed merchandise. "We don't need to use the mafia to sell our products," he said. Taormina Mayor Mario Bolognari vowed to make the pastry shop remove the mafia names.