Soccer: Bertolini extends contract for 2 yrs
Florence
22 Agosto 2019
Florence, August 22 - Milena Bertolini on Thursday extended her contract as Italian women's team coach for two years. The Azzurre did well at the World Cup losing to eventual finalist the Netherlands in the quarters. They now face Euro 2021 qualifiers against Israel in Tel Aviv August 29 and against Georgia in Tbilisi September 3.
