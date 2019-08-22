Giovedì 22 Agosto 2019 | 19:16

Soccer: Bertolini extends contract for 2 yrs

Taormina pastries called after mafia

Soccer: Sarri recovering from pneumonia but no Parma, Napoli

Won't let ship sink - Di Maio, M5S govt or vote - Zingaretti

Talks started for solid majority - Di Maio

Crunch day for govt as Mattarella meets big parties

Salvini calls for fresh elections or restoring M5S tie-up

Probe into Salvini son's police PWC ride

Hiker saved on Ischia thanks to WhatsApp

Fresh 'ghost landing' on Sicilian shores

Crunch day for govt as Mattarella meets big parties

Rome

Probe into Salvini son's police PWC ride

League leader's child had ride with officer at the seaside

Probe into Salvini son's police PWC ride

Rome, August 22 - Ravenna prosecutors on Thursday opened a probe into League leader, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini getting a police officer to give his son a ride on one of the force's personal watercrafts (PWC) at the Milano Marittima resort on the Adriatic last month. Salvini, who has since pulled the plug on the government, has admitted making a "mistake" in asking the officer for the ride. He said the officer was not to blame after a reporter filmed the ride, sparking controversy about the use of State resources.

