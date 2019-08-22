Doctor attacked by woman in Naples hospital

Naples, August 22 - A woman doctor was attacked by the mother of a patient in a Naples hospital ER on Wednesday night, sources said Thursday. The woman broke Adelina Laprovitera's nose but she will not require surgery. Laprovitera told ANSA "I'm disgusted but, as I told my mother who called me from Calabria, I'm not afraid and I hope to soon return to fill my shift at the ER, because there aren't many of us and we're at the limit". It was not clear why the woman attacked her.