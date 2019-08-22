Soccer: Vialli in talks to take over Samp

Rome, August 22 - Former Sampdoria, Juventus and Italy star Gianluca Vialli is in talks to take over the Genoa club where he sprang to fame. A US group led by Vialli and Samp Chairman Massimo Ferrero signed a letter of intent on Thursday in which they said they would conduct exclusive talks until rthe end of September on buying the club. "Holding Max SrL, the Ferrero family investment vehicle, has signed a letter of intent with CalcioInvest, LLC (led by Gianluca Vialli, James Dinan and Alex Knaster) in relation to the purchase of U.C. Sampdoria SpA, prestigious Serie A club", the Samp owner's group said in a a statement to ANSA. Former Chelsea boss and Juventus and Italy star Vialli could become president of Sampdoria, the Serie A club he led to the scudetto as striker in 1992, if the deal between owner and film producer Massimo Ferrero and the US fund goes through, sources close to the possible deal said. The former Chelsea star was earlier said to be wavering between the prospect of chairing his old club and an offer from the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) to work with his former 'goal twin' Roberto Mancini, the former Samp and Lazio striker and ex-Man City and Inter boss who is now Italy coach. The deal might eventually see President Ferrero let go of 100% of the Samp shares, should a final agreement be reached. The 67-year-old, who took over Sampdoria in 2014, values the club at no less than 100m, which seems to be a reasonable price for the American fund. Currently, there are two clubs in the league with American owners: AC Milan and Roma, who are owned by Elliott management and Neep Roma Holding respectively. Vialli recently said he was in remission from cancer.