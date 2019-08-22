Taormina pastries called after mafia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taormina
22 Agosto 2019
Taormina, August 22 - Two sweet pastries in a shop in the Sicilian tourist mecca of Taormina have been named after the mafia, local media said Thursday. The Pasticceria Roberto is now offering "mafiosi with pistachio" and Cosa Nosta with almonds", they said. "They are selling like hot cakes", sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su