Head chef of Cipriani Dolci goes missing in NY

Rome, August 22 - Andrea Zamperoni, the Italian head chef of Cipriani Dolci, a noted restaurant in New York's Grand Central Station, has been missing since last Saturday, US media reported Thursday, citing the police and co-workers. Zamperoni, 33, who lives in Queens, was last seen by flatmates on Saturday night, restaurant manager Fernando Dallorso told the New York Post. His friends reported his disappearance to the police on Monday, when he failed to show up at work.