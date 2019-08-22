Priest probe for sexual violence on girl, 19

Florence, August 22 - An Italian priest has been placed under investigation after a 19-year-old girl reported him for alleged sexual violence at Firenzuola near Florence, local media reported Thursday. Father Emanuele Dondoli, 58, a priest since 1988 and a parish priest since 1992, is accused of sexually abusing the girl who has a personality disorder and is convinced she is possessed by the Devil, La Nazione and La Repubblica newspapers said. Dondoli allegedly gave her "blessings to solve the malaise" by abusing her in the sacristy with a "blessed" ointment, the papers said.