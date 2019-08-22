Giovedì 22 Agosto 2019 | 14:13

Taormina pastries called after mafia

 
Soccer: Vialli in talks to take over Samp

 
Man hurt in Lampedusa rockfall

 
France says will take some migrants from Ocean Viking

 
Head chef of Cipriani Dolci goes missing in NY

 
People hurt as Lampedusa beach cliff crumbles

 
Crunch day as Mattarella meets big parties

 
Berlusconi warns agst PD-M5S govt

 
Priest probe for sexual violence on girl, 19

 
France says will take some migrants from Ocean Viking

 
Mum who had 'soft' chemo to save unborn child dies at 29

 

Bari, schianto con lo scooter sul lungomare: gravi due giovani. Forse coinvolto un bus

 
Potenza, medici malati e infortunati: chiuso reparto neonatale, disposta inchiesta

 
Massafra, perseguita la ex e il suo compagno: in cella

 
Barletta, una Pizza «Art» per Fiorella Mannoia

 
Foggia, 8 chili marijuana in frigo: patteggia due anni

 
Ostuni, minacciava e picchiava ex: divieto di avvicinamento a stalker
A Massafra in cella 46enne
A Massafra in cella 46enne

 
Lecce, l'amarezza dei gestori delle discoteche dopo il blitz: noi estranei

 
Matera, arrestato un uomo sulla 106: aveva 142 gramm di hashish

 

Paris

France says will take some migrants from Ocean Viking

But principle of nearest safe port can't be questioned

France says will take some migrants from Ocean Viking

Paris, August 22 - France has said it will take some migrants from the NGO migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking which has been stalled at sea for 12 days with 356 migrants aboard after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini denied it entry into Italian waters under his hardline closed-ports policy. But Paris said the principle of sailing to the nearest safe port, in this case on the Italian island of Lampedusa or Malta, could not be called into question. "They must find a close port for landing for the Ocean Viking, logically Italy or Malta," the Elysée Palace said Wednesday night. The Ocean Viking is run by the Italo-German-Swiss NGO SOS Mediterranée and Doctors Without Borders. The case is the latest standoff between Salvini and NGO-run rescue ships. The Spanis-NGO run Open Arms ship was allowed to land its 100 or so migrants at Lampedusa after an Italian prosecutor found there was a hygiene emergency on board.

