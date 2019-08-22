Crunch day as Mattarella meets big parties

Rome, August 22 - Thursday is a crunch day for Italy's government-formation or election consultations as President Sergio Mattarella meets the big parties to map a way forward. The head of State met the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at 11 o'clock while he will wind up his consultations with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) at five o'clock. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said the PD was open to a "turning-point government" with the M5S or else early elections in late October. Zingaretti on Wednesday laid down five conditions for a possible government with the M5S, their former fierce foes. These include a change from the tough anti-migrant policies of League leader Matteo Salvini, who pulled the plug on a 14-month executive with the M5S accusing them of inaction on August 8. Mattarella will also meet the other centre-right party, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), at noon. He has already seen Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FdI), which reiterated that the only option was a rapid general election. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said he will reply to the PD's offer once he has seen Mattarella.