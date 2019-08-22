PD says OK to weighing different majority

Rome, August 22 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said after government or election talks with President Sergio Mattarella Thursday that the PD told the head of State it was willing to try to form a majority with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) marking a break from the the policies enacted by the M5S with its former partners in the nationalist League party. "We manifested to the president our willingness to verify the formation of a different majority and the start of of a new political phase and a government marking political and programmatic discontinuity", Zingaretti said. Zingaretti said there should either be a "turning-point government" or a fresh general election after the League pulled the plug on its 14-month executive with the M5S. "There should not be a government at all costs: we need a turning-point government, alternative to the rightist parties, with a new, solid programme, an ample parliamentary base, which will restore hope to Italians. "If these conditions do not exist, the natural outcome of the crisis is an early election for which the PD is ready". He said the PD deemed it "useful" to try to set up a "turning-point government" for which "we have indicated the first non-negotiable principles," he said, first and foremost Italy's "por-European vocation". The five points to discuss with the M5S that Zingaretti laid out Wednesday are: "loyal membership of the European Union; full recognition of representative democracy, starting from the central role of parliament; development based on environmental sustainability, a change in the management of migrant flows, with Europe as a full protagonist; and a turning point on economic and social recipes, in a redistributive line, which will open a season of investments."