Crunch day as Mattarella meets big parties

Rome
22 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 22 - Thursday is a crunch day for Italy'f government-formation or election consultations as President Sergio Mattarella meets the big parties to map a way forward. The head of State will meet the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at 11 o'clock while he will wind up his consultations with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) at five o'clock. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday laid down five conditions for a possible government with the M5S, their former fierce foes. These include a change from the tough anti-migrant policies of League leader Matteo Salvini, who pulled the plug on a 14-month executive with the M5S accusing them of inaction on August 8. Mattarella will also the other centre-right party, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), at noon. He has already seen Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FdI), which reiterated that the only option was a rapid general election. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said he will reply to the PD's offer once he has seen Mattarella.
