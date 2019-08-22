Meloni says election 'only possible outcome'

Rome, August 22 - Rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giuorgia Meloni said after consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Thursday that "the only outcome" of the government-formation or election talks was a swift move to a general election. "Elections are today the only possible outcome, respectful of Italy, of its interests, of its people and the Constitution," she said. Meloni said she had heard from League leader Matteo Salvini and he had reiterated that they would form a winning election alliance. Anti-migrant leader Salvini pulled the plug on the former government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to capitalise on a surge in the League's poll standings due to his popular crackdown on migrants. Meloni said Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party might also be part of the rightist alliance. "I have spoken with Salvini and I think that if we went to an election there would be a coalition formed by FdI and the League certainly, let's see what FI does, and it would assuredly be in the majority".