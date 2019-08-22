New case of ants in Naples hospital

Naples, August 22 - There was a new case of ants at Naples' San Giovanni Bosco Hospital two days ago, local media said on Thursday. This time the insects were found in an area devoted to code green cases at the ER ward. There have been several cases of ant sightings in the hospital and other nearby ones over the past year. Last week the relatives of a recently deceased 61-year-old woman from the southern town of Angri filed a complaint to Carabinieri police saying that they found her corpse covered in ants at Scafati hospital, in the province of Salerno south of Naples. Prosecutors ordered that the woman's medical records be seized. In a statement, the local health authority gave its condolences to the woman's family and said the ants had come through a crack in the skirting board. It said it had taken measures aimed at preventing the arrival of insects, including one on August 7, and added that it had alerted officials to take action.