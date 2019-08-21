Mattarella sees Casellati, Fico, phones Napolitano

Soccer: Ribery joins Fiorentina from Bayern
Rome
21 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 21 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday saw Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati and House Speaker Roberto Fico as he started his round of consultations on granting a government-formation mandate or calling early elections after the collapse of the 14-month 5-Star(M5S)-League administration. The head of State later phoned his predecessor, Giorgio Napolitano. Mattarella will consult Italy's smaller parties later Wednesday, and its larger parties on Thursday.
