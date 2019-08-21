Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2019 | 19:55

Florence
Soccer: Ribery joins Fiorentina from Bayern

Rome
Body of man who drowned in Castel Gandolfo lake recovered

Rome
Mattarella sees Casellati, Fico, phones Napolitano

Berlin
Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi

Salerno
French hiker died of 'haemorrhagic shock'

Vatican City
Beware hypocrisy, actions speak louder than words - pope

Aosta
Woman climber dies on Matterhorn

Rome
Full-term govt or elections says PD chief Zingaretti

Rome
Can't join Conte #2 says Zingaretti

Rome
Roman salutes as Lazio ultra coffin arrives

Berlin
Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi

Bari, Antenucci il punto fermochi lo affiancherà domenica?

PotenzaI controlli
Laghi di Monticchio, chiuso ristorante: aveva lavoratore in nero

TarantoDomenico Bello
Mottola, trovato morto dopo 9 giorni 32enne scomparso

MateraLe fiamme
Montescaglioso, incendio nei boschi domato con 20 lanci dei Canadair

BariTrasportato in codice rosso
Bari, bimbo di 3 anni scivola da scoglio e rischia di annegare: è grave

LecceMusica
Notte Taranta, domani a Martano l'ultima tappa del festival itinerante

BrindisiPoi donato in beneficienza
Brindisi, pesce troppo piccolo: sequestrati 120 kg dalla Guardia Costiera

BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, trovato con una pistola e 1,5 grammi di cocaina: arrestato

FoggiaL'idea di due gelatai
Zapponeta, per preparare gelati usano la bava di lumaca invece dell’acqua

Monopoli, visitato in ospedale per «mal d'orecchi»: 17enne muore mentre fa la doccia

Grumo, autistico cade giù dal balcone, la sorella: «Era violento ma il 118 non lo ha fermato»

Bari, si «sveglia» la bimba malata di Seu la nuova terapia dà i primi risultati

Altamura, muffa in fabbrica di mangimi: sequestrati 3mila quintali di granturco

Mottola, rapinatori gentili: dopo il colpo in posta salutano i clienti in coda

Rome

At depth of 20 metres

Rome, August 21 - Fire brigade divers on Wednesday recovered the body of a 33-year-old man who drowned in Castel Gandolfo lake on August 5, at a depth of 20 metres. The man fell off an inflatable mattress in the lake near the pope's summer residence.

