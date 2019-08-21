Body of man who drowned in Castel Gandolfo lake recovered

Soccer: Ribery joins Fiorentina from Bayern
Rome
21 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 21 - Fire brigade divers on Wednesday recovered the body of a 33-year-old man who drowned in Castel Gandolfo lake on August 5, at a depth of 20 metres. The man fell off an inflatable mattress in the lake near the pope's summer residence.
