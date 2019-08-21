Can't join Conte #2 says Zingaretti

Rome, August 21 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday ruled out the idea of the PD backing a second government led by premier Giuseppe Conte who resigned Tuesday sparking presidential consultations for a new government or elections. "Discontinuity means that obviously we don't want to and can't join a government that proposes a Conte #2, the continuation of a government that we fought," he said. "Everyone should get behind the need to start a new government".