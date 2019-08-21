Woman climber dies on Matterhorn

Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi
Aosta
21 Agosto 2019
Aosta, August 21 - A 33-year-old Belarussian woman mountain climber died Tuesday night while trying to scale the Italian side of the Matterhorn at a height of around 3,700 metres. Her 33-year-old Ukrainian male rope companion said she had "worn herself out".
