Berlin
Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi

Salerno
French hiker died of 'haemorrhagic shock'

Vatican City
Beware hypocrisy, actions speak louder than words - pope

Aosta
Woman climber dies on Matterhorn

Rome
Full-term govt or elections says PD chief Zingaretti

Rome
Can't join Conte #2 says Zingaretti

Rome
Roman salutes as Lazio ultra coffin arrives

Berlin
Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi

Naples
20-yr-old detonates bomb near home after fight with father

Rome
'ISIS boxer' wife deported after terrorism conviction

Florence
Soccer: Ribery joins Fiorentina from Bayern

Bari, Antenucci il punto fermochi lo affiancherà domenica?

MateraLe fiamme
Montescaglioso, incendio nei boschi domato con 20 lanci dei Canadair

BariTrasportato in codice rosso
Bari, bimbo di 3 anni scivola da scoglio e rischia di annegare: è grave

LecceMusica
Notte Taranta, domani a Martano l'ultima tappa del festival itinerante

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, Comune condizionato dalla criminalità, si insedia commissione

TarantoDenuncia Usb
Taranto ammorbata da puzza di gas nauseabonda: la denuncia dell'Usb

BrindisiPoi donato in beneficienza
Brindisi, pesce troppo piccolo: sequestrati 120 kg dalla Guardia Costiera

BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, trovato con una pistola e 1,5 grammi di cocaina: arrestato

FoggiaL'idea di due gelatai
Zapponeta, per preparare gelati usano la bava di lumaca invece dell’acqua

Aosta

Woman climber dies on Matterhorn

Belarus climber 'worn out' says Ukraine companion

Aosta, August 21 - A 33-year-old Belarussian woman mountain climber died Tuesday night while trying to scale the Italian side of the Matterhorn at a height of around 3,700 metres. Her 33-year-old Ukrainian male rope companion said she had "worn herself out".

