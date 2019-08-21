Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi

Full-term govt or elections says PD chief Zingaretti
Berlin
21 Agosto 2019
Berlin, August 21 - Leaving the euro would be good for Italy, the League's House budget committee chair Caludio Borghi told German magazine Capital on Wednesday. "Certainly," according to a Capital communique reported by news agency DPA, "an exit could only be done if I had the democratic legitimacy to do so, for example by winning an election with more than 50 percent or if I were forced to do it for reasons of national security".
