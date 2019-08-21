Roman salutes as Lazio ultra coffin arrives

Rome, August 21 - The arrival of the coffin of a Lazio ultra murdered earlier this month in Rome was greeted with several Fascist 'Roman' salutes at his funeral on Wednesday. Fabrizio Piscitelli aka Diabolik was killed in what appears to have been a professional hit with a shot to the back of his neck. Investigators are not ruling out any hypotheses but they are primarily focused on looking into the possibility that an organized-crime clan was behind the murder and not necessarily an Italian one. The 53-year-old had a criminal record for drugs trafficking and the finance police seized two million euros in assets from him in 2016. The funeral did not take place as originally scheduled on August 13 after the family refused to take part, protesting at an order for the ceremony to be strictly private. An administrative court rejected an appeal against a ban on him having a public funeral for reasons of "order and security". As a result, Piscitelli's widow said the family would not go.