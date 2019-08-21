20-yr-old detonates bomb near home after fight with father

Full-term govt or elections says PD chief Zingaretti
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, bimbo di 3 anni scivola da scoglio e rischia di annegare: è grave
Brindisi, pesce troppo piccolo: sequestrati 120 kg dalla Guardia Costiera
i più letti
Naples
21 Agosto 2019
Naples, August 21 - A 20-year-old without a criminal record on Tuesday night detonated a bomb in front of his father's home after arguing with him. The incident occurred in Terzigni, near Naples. The explosion seriously damaged the facade of the building as well as four cars that were stopped there and a car that was passing. The driver of the latter, a 76-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The young man had tried to flee on a scooter with the license plate covered in tape with his friend but was stopped by the carabinieri.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su