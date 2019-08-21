Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2019 | 16:35

Rome
Full-term govt or elections says PD chief Zingaretti

Full-term govt or elections says PD chief Zingaretti

 
Rome
Roman salutes as Lazio ultra coffin arrives

Roman salutes as Lazio ultra coffin arrives

 
Berlin
Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi

Leaving the euro would be good for Italy - Borghi

 
Naples
20-yr-old detonates bomb near home after fight with father

20-yr-old detonates bomb near home after fight with father

 
Rome
'ISIS boxer' wife deported after terrorism conviction

'ISIS boxer' wife deported after terrorism conviction

 
Florence
Soccer: Ribery joins Fiorentina from Bayern

Soccer: Ribery joins Fiorentina from Bayern

 
Brussels
EU privacy watchdog Buttarelli dies

EU privacy watchdog Buttarelli dies

 
Rome
Others talk of posts, we abt budget - Salvini

Others talk of posts, we abt budget - Salvini

 
Brussels
EC says ready to lead migrant transfer from Open Arms

EC says ready to lead migrant transfer from Open Arms

 
Rome
PD-M5S 'stitch-up' try, reopening ports says Salvini

PD-M5S 'stitch-up' try, reopening ports says Salvini

 
Rome
M5S top party in parlm't, will speak tomorrow - M5S

M5S top party in parlm't, will speak tomorrow - M5S

 

Bari, Antenucci il punto fermochi lo affiancherà domenica?

Bari, Antenucci il punto fermo, chi lo affiancherà domenica?

 

MateraLe fiamme
Montescaglioso, incendio nei boschi domato con 20 lanci dei Canadair

Montescaglioso, incendio nei boschi domato con 20 lanci dei Canadair

 
BariTrasportato in codice rosso
Bari, bimbo di 3 anni scivola da scoglio e rischia di annegare: è grave

Bari, bimbo di 3 anni scivola da scoglio e rischia di annegare: è grave

 
LecceMusica
Notte Taranta, domani a Martano l'ultima tappa del festival itinerante

Notte Taranta, domani a Martano l'ultima tappa del festival itinerante

 
PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, Comune condizionato dalla criminalità, si insedia commissione

Melfi, Comune condizionato dalla criminalità, si insedia commissione

 
TarantoDenuncia Usb
Taranto ammorbata da puzza di gas nauseabonda: la denuncia dell'Usb

Taranto, allarme per una puzza gas ai quartieri Paolo VI e Tamburi

 
BrindisiPoi donato in beneficienza
Brindisi, pesce troppo piccolo: sequestrati 120 kg dalla Guardia Costiera

Brindisi, pesce troppo piccolo: sequestrati 120 kg dalla Guardia Costiera

 
BatL'operazione dei cc
Trani, trovato con una pistola e 1,5 grammi di cocaina: arrestato

Trani, trovato con una pistola e 1,5 grammi di cocaina: arrestato

 
FoggiaL'idea di due gelatai
Zapponeta, per preparare gelati usano la bava di lumaca invece dell'acqua

Zapponeta, per preparare gelati bava di lumaca al posto dell’acqua

 

Naples

20-yr-old detonates bomb near home after fight with father

Near Naples, elderly man suffered minor injuries

20-yr-old detonates bomb near home after fight with father

Naples, August 21 - A 20-year-old without a criminal record on Tuesday night detonated a bomb in front of his father's home after arguing with him. The incident occurred in Terzigni, near Naples. The explosion seriously damaged the facade of the building as well as four cars that were stopped there and a car that was passing. The driver of the latter, a 76-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The young man had tried to flee on a scooter with the license plate covered in tape with his friend but was stopped by the carabinieri.

