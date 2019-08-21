PD-M5S 'stitch-up' try, reopening ports says Salvini

Rome, August 21 - Anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday accused his former ally the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of making a first attempt at a government formation "stitch-up" by allegedly reopening Italy's ports to NGO migrant rescue ships. "Crazy stuff. They haven't wasted time, the new orders from the defence ministry were formalised yesterday," Salvini said on Twitter. "First rehearsal for a PD-5-Star stitch-up at the expense of the Italians, reopening the ports and closing an eye to the NGOs??? "Spread the word!" Salvini posted a photo of M5S Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta captioned "incredible! immigration, August 20: the defence ministry orders, be softer". Salvini has surged in the polls thanks mainly to his hard line on migrants. The defence ministry chief of staff responded by saying that "the Safe Sea operation's tasks and structure have not changed"