EC says ready to lead migrant transfer from Open Arms

Brussels, August 21 - The European Commission said Wednesday it was ready to "start the coordination for the relocation of the (81) migrants aboard the (Spanish NGO migrant rescue ship) Open Arms," which is docked at Lampedusa. EC spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud recalled that five countries had already expressed willingness to take the migrants, who total about 140 counting those who earlier left the ship for health reasons or because they were women or children. The countries are France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Romania. Bertaud voiced the hope that the same "spirit of solidarity" would be shown for the 350 migrants aboard another migrant rescue ship, the Ocean Viking, run by NGOs SOS Mediterranèe and Doctors Without Borders. All 81 remaining migrants aboard the Open Arms landed at Lampedusa overnight after the ship was seized by Agrigento prosecutors amid a hygiene emergency that prompted 15 migrants to jump into the sea and try to swim to the island Tuesday. The ship had been at sea for 19 days amid a standoff with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League party, who has closed Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. The migrants were said to be in reasonable condition after they landed. Agrigento prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio has opened a probe into the case, at the moment against person or persons unknown. Salvini, who has faced migrant abduction charges previously, said he saw another one as a badge of honour and would not change policy even though the populist government has fallen after he pulled the plug on an all-populist alliance, Italy's first, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). President Sergio Mattarella is set to have talks with parties aimed at setting up a new government or going to a general election. Salvini on Wednesday accused the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of making a first attempt at a government formation "stitch-up" by allegedly reopening Italy's ports to NGO migrant rescue ships. "Crazy stuff. They haven't wasted time, the new orders from the defence ministry were formalised yesterday," Salvini said on Twitter. "First rehearsal for a PD-5-Star stitch-up at the expense of the Italians, reopening the ports and closing an eye to the NGOs??? "Spread the word!" Salvini posted a photo of M5S Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta captioned "incredible! immigration, August 20: the defence ministry orders, be softer". Salvini has surged in the polls thanks mainly to his hard line on migrants. The defence ministry chief of staff responded by saying that "the Safe Sea operation's tasks and structure have not changed".