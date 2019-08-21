Others talk of posts, we abt budget - Salvini

Rome, August 21 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday "the others in these hours are talking about posts, seats. We about the budget, about how to cut taxes and help the Italians". He told reporters "you'll have to ask the 5-Star Movement (M5S)" about the five conditions for an alliance set by Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti. Zingaretti laid down five points to discuss with the M5S: "loyal membership of the European Union; full recognition of representative democracy, starting from the central role of parliament; development based on environmental sustainability, a change in the management of migrant flows, with Europe as a full protagonist; and a turning point on economic and social recipes, in a redistributive line, which will open a season of investments." Salvini said he was already at work on a flat tax, which had been "impossible" with his former allies in the M5S. "It's enough for the PD to sterilise the VAT hike, we want to cut taxes," he said. salvini pulled the plug on the 14-month coalition with the M5S accusing it of inaction and "too many Noes".