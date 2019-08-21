Open Arms migrants land after boat seized

Lampedusa, August 21 - All 81 remaining migrants aboard the Spanish NGO migrant rescue ship Open Arms landed at Lampedusa overnight after the ship was seized by Agrigento prosecutors amid a hygiene emergency that prompted 15 migrants to jump into the sea and try to swim to the island Tuesday. The ship had been at sea for 19 days amid a standoff with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League party, who has closed Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. The migrants were said to be in reasonable condition after they landed. Agrigento prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio has opened a probe into the case, at the moment against person or persons unknown. Salvini, who has faced migrant abduction charges previously, said he saw another one as a badge of honour and would not change policy even though the populist government has fallen after he pulled the plug on an all-populist alliance, Italy's first, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). President Sergio Mattarella is set to have talks with parties aimed at setting up a new government or going to a general election.