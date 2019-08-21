M5S top party in parlm't, will speak tomorrow - M5S

Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2019 | 14:52

Bari, le prove sono finitemanca una identità definita

Bari, le prove sono finite manca una identità definita

 

Rome

'Received appeals from many sides' says anti-establishment group

Rome, August 21 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said Wednesday it was the top party in parliament, with the most seats gained in the 2018 general election, and would speak about possible ways forward towards either a new government or a general election after President Sergio Mattarella concludes his consultations with political parties Thursday evening. The government crisis was sparked when nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on its 14-month populist alliance with the M5S accusing the M5S of inaction. "Following the crisis opened by Matteo Salvini," the M5S said in a statement, "the M5S deems it opportune in this highly delicate phase to await the outcome of the consultations which head of State Sergio Mattarella will lead. "In these hours we are receiving appeals from many sides and the M5S takes the opportunity to remind all political forces that it is the top party in parliament, with a relative majority. "Tomorrow, at the end of the consultations, we will communicate our evaluations". An M5S alliance with long-time foes the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has been touted as one of the ways forward, as an alternative to a general election. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has so far not said if he is in favour of a PD tie-up, or against it.

