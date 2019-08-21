Soccer: Ribery moves from Bayern to Fiorentina

Florence, August 21 - Franck Ribery arrived in Florence Wednesday and the 36-year-old France star is expected to sign a transfer deal from Bayern Munich to Fiorentina later today. Ribery will have a barrage of medical tests before signing and being officially presented. Ribery said he had spoken to former Bayern, Fiorentina and Italy striker Luca Toni "who told me that Fiorentina is a great club and the city is beautiful". "I like the city and what's more I speak Italian: I'm expecting great affection. "Thanks for everything," he said on Fiorentina's website. Ribery and his wife were met at the Florence airport by Viola and Italy great and technical director Giancarlo Antognoni.