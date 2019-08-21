Soccer: Ribery moves from Bayern to Fiorentina

Soccer: Ribery joins Fiorentina from Bayern
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, pesce troppo piccolo: sequestrati 120 kg dalla Guardia Costiera
Zapponeta, per preparare gelati usano la bava di lumaca invece dell’acqua
i più letti
Florence
21 Agosto 2019
Florence, August 21 - Franck Ribery arrived in Florence Wednesday and the 36-year-old France star is expected to sign a transfer deal from Bayern Munich to Fiorentina later today. Ribery will have a barrage of medical tests before signing and being officially presented. Ribery said he had spoken to former Bayern, Fiorentina and Italy striker Luca Toni "who told me that Fiorentina is a great club and the city is beautiful". "I like the city and what's more I speak Italian: I'm expecting great affection. "Thanks for everything," he said on Fiorentina's website. Ribery and his wife were met at the Florence airport by Viola and Italy great and technical director Giancarlo Antognoni.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su