Mattarella set to start govt consultations

Rome, August 21 - President Sergio Mattarella is set to start consultations with political parties Wednesday aimed at seeing if there is a majority behind a new government or elections after Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug August 8 on a 14-month populist coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). There is a possibility of the M5S teaming up with former foes the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). If they do not agree to form a coalition, the other options include a short technical government to steer the country towards a general election, or an election possibly as early as the end of October. The M5S-PD alliance faces strong opposition from many in both parties, which were hitherto sworn enemies and have major policy differences. Mattarella will start the consultations at 16:00 Wednesday with the parliamentary speakers. He will go on to consult the major parties, including the M5S, the PD and the League, on Thursday. The president is said to want a swift resolution of the government crisis. The next government will be tasked with passing a 2021 budget and averting a 23-billion euro VAT hike that would worsen an already struggling economy.