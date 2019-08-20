CONSOB chief decries Draghi's 'mistakes' on debt

Rimini, August 20 - Some interventions in Europe should not be designed "like Draghi did them", said CONSOB stock market regulator chief Paolo Savona on Tuesday, refering to European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi. Savona added that "if you intervene on Italian public debt, then you do so on German public debt, too." Moreover, he added, Draghi "brought in Quantitative Easing in 2012, four years after the crisis broke out, when many Italian businesses had already gone bankrupt". Savona was speaking at the Rimini Meeting of the influential Catholic group Communion and Liberation.