Martedì 20 Agosto 2019 | 19:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rimini
CONSOB chief decries Draghi's 'mistakes' on debt

CONSOB chief decries Draghi's 'mistakes' on debt

 
Lipari
5 hurt as ferry hits yacht in Aeolian Sea

5 hurt as ferry hits yacht in Aeolian Sea

 
Rome
Conte to quit, slams Salvini as 'opportunist'

Conte to quit, slams Salvini as 'opportunist'

 
Rome
Conte to quit, slams Salvini as 'opportunist' (2)

Conte to quit, slams Salvini as 'opportunist' (2)

 
Rome
Conte to quit, slams Salvini as 'opportunist'

Conte to quit, slams Salvini as 'opportunist'

 
Rome
Conte slams Salvini as 'opportunist' in triggering crisis

Conte slams Salvini as 'opportunist' in triggering crisis

 
Rome
Italian house-husbands up a quarter to 100,000

Italian house-husbands up a quarter to 100,000

 
Naples
British woman, 21, killed in drunken car crash

British woman, 21, killed in drunken car crash

 
Reggio Emilia
Farmer, 45, arrested for 10 yrs of domestic violence

Farmer, 45, arrested for 10 yrs of domestic violence

 
Nuoro
Crocodile goes missing from circus in Sardinia

Crocodile goes missing from circus in Sardinia

 
Macerata
Cyclist dies after being hit by car

Cyclist dies after being hit by car

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, le prove sono finitemanca una identità definita

Bari, le prove sono finite manca una identità definita

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl recupero
Potenza, abbandonati in un sacco e gettati in canalone: la polizia salva 9 cuccioli

Potenza, abbandonati in un sacco e gettati in canalone: la polizia salva 9 cuccioli

 
TarantoLa denuncia
ArcelorMittal, Usb: «A rischio crollo parte del tetto dell'Acciaieria1»

ArcelorMittal, Usb: «A rischio crollo parte del tetto dell'Acciaieria1»

 
LecceLo sbarco
Leuca, intercettata barca a vela: a bordo 70 migranti, di cui 19 minorenni

Leuca, intercettata barca a vela: a bordo 70 migranti, di cui 19 minorenni

 
BariIn piazza Marena
Bitonto, bar incendiato due volte: il Comune sostiene raccolta fondi

Bitonto, bar incendiato due volte: il Comune sostiene raccolta fondi

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, fiamme lungo i binari: traffico ferroviario sospeso e ritardi

Foggia, fiamme lungo i binari: traffico treni a singhiozzo. 
Uomo travolto da Lecce-Milano

 
BrindisiSu Instagram
Flavia Pennetta di nuovo mamma: ad annunciarlo sui social è Fabio Fognini

Flavia Pennetta di nuovo mamma: ad annunciarlo sui social è Fabio Fognini

 
MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, fuga di gas da una casa: salvata 89enne e sventata esplosione

Montescaglioso, fuga di gas da una casa: salvata 89enne e sventata esplosione

 
BatL'opificio
Trani, l’ex segheria diventerà un centro commerciale

Trani, l’ex segheria diventerà un centro commerciale

 

i più letti

Monopoli, visitato in ospedale per «mal d'orecchi»: 17enne muore mentre fa la doccia

Monopoli, 17enne morto sotto la doccia dopo visita in ospedale: 2 indagati

Scontro frontale tra due auto tra Laterza e Ginosa: morto 40enne, 3 feriti

Puglia, domenica di sangue sulle strade: 4 morti a Laterza, Trinitapoli e Veglie

Fasano, sequestrati libri per oltre 1 mln di euro: messi in vendita da casa editrice fallita

Fasano, sequestrati libri per 1,3 mln: messi in vendita da casa editrice Schena fallita

È ufficiale: per la Cassazione Fabio Camilli è figlio di Domenico Modugno

È ufficiale: per la Cassazione Fabio Camilli è figlio di Domenico Modugno

Bari, si «sveglia» la bimba malata di Seu la nuova terapia dà i primi risultati

Bari, si «sveglia» la bimba malata di Seu la nuova terapia dà i primi risultati

Lipari

5 hurt as ferry hits yacht in Aeolian Sea

Tourst with concussion taken to Messina hospital

5 hurt as ferry hits yacht in Aeolian Sea

Lipari, August 20 - Five ferry passengers were hurt, one seriously, when the craft hit a yacht in the Aeolian Sea near the island of Lipari on Tuesday. The ferry was carrying 350 tourists. All the occupants of the yacht were unhurt. A coast guard vessel escorted the ferry to the port of Santa Marina Salina where the injured people were treated by an emergency crew who arrived by ambulance. The most seriously injured tourist, who suffered concussion, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Messina. The tourist laden vessel had left Capo D'Orelando for a tour of the Aeolian islands and was due to return home Tuesday evening.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati