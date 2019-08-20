5 hurt as ferry hits yacht in Aeolian Sea

Lipari, August 20 - Five ferry passengers were hurt, one seriously, when the craft hit a yacht in the Aeolian Sea near the island of Lipari on Tuesday. The ferry was carrying 350 tourists. All the occupants of the yacht were unhurt. A coast guard vessel escorted the ferry to the port of Santa Marina Salina where the injured people were treated by an emergency crew who arrived by ambulance. The most seriously injured tourist, who suffered concussion, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Messina. The tourist laden vessel had left Capo D'Orelando for a tour of the Aeolian islands and was due to return home Tuesday evening.