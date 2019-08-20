Conte to quit, slams Salvini as 'opportunist'

Rome, August 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini was "irresponsible and opportunist" and showed a "grave lack of constitutional culture" in triggering a government crisis solely to cash in on surging poll numbers, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday, saying the government's action stops here" and saying he would go to President Sergio Mattarella to tender his resignation as premier. Salvini was undeterred, saying "I would do it all again". The timing of the crisis, Conte went on, showed "political opportunism" and Salvini had made a "gesture of institutional imprudence". The League's "drumming" about new elections was "offensive for the activity of the government," he added. He said Salvini had sought "a pretext for the crisis" in the 5-Star Movement's opposition to a French rail link after the League scored highly in the recent European elections. He said Salvini was "concerning" in his conception of managing power by "rabble-rousing" people in the streets. Conte also said Italy's Constitution precluded "authoritarian methods", referring to Salvini's controversial call for the people to grant him "full powers" in a snap vote. He said not even the "illuminated sovereign" Emperor Frederick II had demanded as much, saying even the highest king's powers were limited by the law. In Europe, he said, Salvini's "contrarian" views had sparked "confusion". He said Salvini did not have a "sense of the rules" and said he should have addressed parliament on a case of the League allegedly seeking Russian funding. Conte also criticised Salvini for brandishing rosaries and other religious symbols while announcing policy moves such as a crackdown on migrants. "Your use of religious symbols is unconscionable", he said. Conte said "the ongoing (government) crisis compromises the action of this government, which stops here". As for the coming budget, he said he would fund it with 50 billion euros from tax cuts. In Europe, he said, he didn't want "an Italy that is a slave of anyone". He said the government had fallen because of the "many Mr Nos" who opposed projects such as the TAV high-speed rail link between Turin and Lyon. Salvini rejected Conte's criticism of his use of religious symbols saying that "as long as I live I will ask for Mary's protection". "Amor Vincit Omnia", he said in Latin quoting Virgil's tag that "Love Conquers All". Salvini said he was "not afraid" of a possible new government alliance between the Democratic Party (PD) and his former ally the M5S. He wished the M5S well in their collaboration of what he called "the Bibbiano party", referring to a foster care scandal in the PD-run town near Reggio Emilia where children were alleged subjected to electric shocks to train them to denounce their parents. Salvini told the M5S that the League was ready to approve a reduction in the number of Mps and Senators from 945 to 600, a key M5S policy pledge. Salvini told the M5S "you quote Saviano, we St John Paul II, he said and wrote that you don't get trust with declarations alone or by force, but with concrete actions and facts and if you want to complete the reforms we are with you. If you want to govern with Renzi good luck to you". After Salvini, former premier and ex-PD leader Matteo Renzi took the floor saying "the populist government has failed".