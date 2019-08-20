Martedì 20 Agosto 2019 | 17:19

Rome

Conte slams Salvini as 'opportunist' in triggering crisis

'Grave lack of institutional culture' says PM

Conte slams Salvini as 'opportunist' in triggering crisis

Rome, August 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini was "irresponsible and opportunist" and showed a "grave lack of constitutional culture" in triggering a government crisis solely to cash in on surging poll numbers, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. The timing of the crisis, he went on, showed "political opportunism" and Salvini made a "gesture of institutional imprudence". The League's "drumming" about new elections was "offensive for the activity of the government," he added. He said Salvini had sought "a pretext for the crisis" in the 5-Star Movement's opposition to a French rail link after the League scored highly in the recent European elections. He said Salvini was "concerning" in his conception of managing power by "rabble-rousing" people in the streets. Conte also said Italy's Constitution precluded "authoritarian methods", referring to Salvini's controversial call for the people to grant him "full powers" in a snap vote. In Europe, he said, Salvini's "contrarian" views had sparked "confusion". He said Salvini did not have a "sense of the rules" and said he should have addressed parliament on a case of the League allegedly seeking Russian funding. Conte also criticised Salvini for brandishing rosaries and other religious symbols while announcing policy moves such as a crackdown on migrants. "You use of religious symbols is unconscionable", he said.

